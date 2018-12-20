December 3, 2018

Updated December 6, 2018: Added recall press releases for certain Abound products sold through Kroger and King Sooper.

Updated December 20, 2018: Added certain recalled Old Glory products to list of products recalled by Sunshine Mills, Inc.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating the presence of elevated, potentially toxic levels of vitamin D in several dry pet foods.

Fast Facts

The FDA is alerting pet owners and veterinary professionals about recalls of several dry dog foods after receiving complaints that dogs eating the food experienced vitamin D toxicity.

Testing found that samples of the dog food contained excessive, potentially toxic amounts of vitamin D. Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, but very high amounts can cause serious health problems like kidney failure or death.

At this time, the only pet products that have been impacted are food made for dogs.

Pet owners should discontinue feeding these recalled products.

The FDA is asking veterinarians who suspect vitamin D toxicity in their patients to report them through the Safety Reporting Portal or by calling their local FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinators. Pet owners can also report suspect cases to the FDA.

This is a developing situation and additional recalls may be announced.

Back to the top

What is the Problem?

The FDA has become aware of reports of vitamin D toxicity in dogs that ate dry dog food common contract manufacturer and marketed under several different brand names. This is a developing situation, and the FDA will update this page with additional information as it becomes available.

What are the Symptoms of Vitamin D Toxicity?

Excess vitamin D in the diet can cause vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss. Vitamin D at toxic levels can cause kidney failure and death. Pet owners whose dogs have been eating the recalled brands and are showing these symptoms should contact their veterinarians.

Back to the top

What Brands Have Been Recalled?

This is a developing situation and this list may not be complete. The FDA will update this list as more information becomes available.

The list of recalled dry dog food products provided to the FDA include:

Sunshine Mills, Inc. Old Glory Hearty Turkey and Cheese Flavor Dog Food UPC 0-70155-14297-9 – 12.75 lb. bag TC3 29 October 2018 TA1 30 October 2018 TA2 30 October 2018 TC1 30 October 2018 TC2 30 October 2018 TC3 30 October 2018 Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food UPC 0-73657-00862-0 – 14 lb. bag UPC 0-73657-00863-7 – 28 lb. bag Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food UPC 0-70155-10566-0 – 40 lb. bag UPC 0-70155-10564-0 – 40 lb. bag Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food UPC 0-73657-00873-6 – 3.5 lb. bag UPC 0-73657-00874-3 – 16 lb. bag UPC 0-73657-00875-0 – 30 lb. bag



Ahold Delhaize (firm has not yet issued recall press) Nature’s Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food UPC 068826718472 – 14 lb. bag All lot codes UPC 068826718471 – 28 lb. bag All lot codes UPC 068826718473 – 4 lb. bag All lot codes Nature’s Place Real Country Chicken and Brown Rice Dog Food UPC 72543998959 – 5 lb. bag All lot codes UPC 72543998960 – 15 lb. bag All lot codes

Kroger (12/5/18) Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food UPC 11110-83556 – 4 lb. bag All lot codes

King Soopers (12/5/18) Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food UPC 11110-83556 – 4 lb. bag All lot codes UPC 11110-83573 – 14 lb. bag All lot codes UPC 11110-89076 – 24 lb. bag All lot codes

ELM Pet Foods, Inc. (11/29/18) ELM Chicken and Chickpea Recipe UPC 0-70155-22507-8 – 3 lb. bag D2 26 FEB 2019 TE1 30 APR 2019 TD1 5 SEP 2019 TD2 5 SEP 2019 UPC 0-70155-22513-9 – 28 lb. bag TB3 6 APR 2019 TA1 2 JULY 2019 TI1 2 JULY 2019 ELM K9 Naturals Chicken Recipe UPC 0-70155-22522-9 – 40 lb. bag TB3 14 Sep 2019 TA2 22 Sep 2019 TB2 11 Oct 2019

ANF, Inc. (11/28/18) ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food UPC 9097231622 – 3 kg bag Best by Nov 23 2019 UPC 9097203300 – 7.5 kg bag Best by Nov 20 2019

Lidl (Orlando brand) (11/6/18) Orlando Grain-Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food Lidl product number 215662 TI1 3 Mar 2019 TB2 21 Mar 2019 TB3 21 Mar 2019 TA2 19 Apr 2019 TB1 15 May 2019 TB2 15 May 2019

Natural Life Pet Products (11/2/18, expanded 11/9/18) Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food UPC 0-12344-08175-1 – 17.5 lb. bag Best by dates range: December 4, 2019 through August 10, 2020

Nutrisca (11/2/18) Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food UPC 8-84244-12495-7 – 4 lb. bag UPC 8-84244-12795-8 – 15 lb. bag UPC 8-84244-12895-5 – 28 lb. bag Best by date range: February 25, 2020 through September 13, 2020



The recalled products were sold nationwide.

Back to the top

What is FDA doing to address the situation?

After receiving complaints from pet owners about dogs with vitamin D toxicity, one of the firms reported to the FDA that it was recalling dry pet food due to potentially toxic levels of vitamin D. Many other brands with a common contract manufacturer have also been recalled. The FDA is working with the contract manufacturer to provide a comprehensive list of affected brands.

FDA scientists are still analyzing reports and the information currently available to determine whether the illnesses are definitively connected to diet.

FDA scientists have evaluated samples of some of these products, and State and private lab test results indicate that the food contained as much as approximately 70 times the intended amount of vitamin D. Consuming food with such high levels of vitamin D is potentially toxic to dogs and in severe cases may lead to kidney failure and/or death. On December 18, 2018, Sunshine Mills, Inc. voluntarily recalled certain lots of Old Glory dog food, which contained approximately three times the intended amount of vitamin D. FDA determined that this lower, but still elevated level of vitamin D is not an acute health hazard that would qualify as a Class I recall. Therefore, the firm is not issuing its own public notification about the recall.

Back to the top

What Do Retailers Need To Do?

Don’t sell the recalled foods. Contact the manufacturer for further instructions. The FDA also encourages retailers to contact consumers who have purchased recalled products, if they have the means to do so (such as through shopper’s card records or point-of-sale signs).

What Do Pet Owners Need To Do?

If your pet is having symptoms of vitamin D toxicity, contact a veterinarian immediately. Provide a full diet history to your veterinarian. You may find it helpful to take a picture of the pet food label, including the lot number.

Don’t feed the recalled products to your pets or any other animal. Contact the company listed on the package for further instructions or throw the products away in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access them.

You can report suspected illness to the FDA electronically through the Safety Reporting Portal or by calling your state’s FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinators. It’s most helpful if you can work with your veterinarian to submit your pet’s medical records as part of your report. For an explanation of the information and level of detail that would be helpful to include in a complaint to the FDA, please see How to Report a Pet Food Complaint.

Back to the top

What Do Veterinarians Need To Do?

The FDA encourages veterinarians treating vitamin D toxicity to ask their clients for a diet history. We also welcome case reports, especially those confirmed through diagnostics. You can submit these reports electronically through the Safety Reporting Portal or by calling your state’s FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinators. For an explanation of the information and level of detail that would be helpful to include in a complaint to the FDA, please see How to Report a Pet Food Complaint.

Veterinarians should also be aware that vitamin D toxicity may present as hypercalcemia, similar to dogs that have consumed rodenticide. In these cases, we suggest that you confirm diet history to verify whether the dog has been eating any of the recalled products.

The information in this release reflects the FDA’s best efforts to communicate what it has learned from the manufacturer and parties involved in the investigation. The agency will update this page as more information becomes available.

Additional Information

Back to the top